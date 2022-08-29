MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – After announcing plans to open in May, the newest coffee shop in North Alabama will be opening its doors Monday morning!

PJ’s Coffee will be opening up for the first time in Madison at 6 a.m. Throughout the soft opening, which lasts until Sunday, September 4, everyone will be able to get their beverage upsized for free (except extra large drinks). In addition, teachers, first, responders, and members of the military will be able to enjoy 10% off their purchase.

PJ’s Coffee is located at 243 Browns Ferry Road. Hours are:

6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday