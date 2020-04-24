PHOTOS: Nursing home in Madison gets special therapy visit while still social distancing

MADISON, Ala. – An adorable therapy dog and his handler recently gave the residents at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation a special session while still social distancing.

Employee Trish Dollman says the residents and staff have had to adapt to change due to the coronavirus. They have not been able to allow outside visitors for some time now.

Before the stay-at-home order was issued, residents received weekly visits from the cutest and most precious visitor ever, Gavin and his handler Tom Kelly, through the organization Therapy Partners in Huntsville.

Kelly has been checking on the home since the beginning of the quarantine and offered to bring Gavin by for a window visit on April 22.

Dollman said many of the residents had asked about Gavin and when he would be back to see them. They were all very excited to get to see him!