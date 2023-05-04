MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man walking along Wall Triana Highway was struck and killed, according to authorities.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed with News 19 that the man was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle.

Alerts from law enforcement came in around 4:48 a.m. asking drivers to avoid the area while emergency crews worked the scene.

Berryhill said the victim’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison City Police Department told News 19 that they are investigating the incident.