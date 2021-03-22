Parents get emotional at Madison City Schools rezoning hearing

MADISON, Ala. – Monday, parents of Madison city school students voiced their concerns over having to relocate their kids to different schools later this year.

Rezoning has to happen for Midtown Elementary School opening.

The district held two public hearings, one at James Clemens High School.

“It’s hard,” said Justen Alexander, a Madison parent of a child with a disability. She got emotional when asked if having to move her first-grader again is hard.

“He knows what to say but his brain can’t make his mouth do it. It is a motor planning issue,” Alexander said. “He knows what the words are. He just can’t make his tongue move like we can.”

It can hard for any family to go through having to move their kids from school to school.

For families with students with special needs it can be extremely difficult.

“Our school systems, these speech pathologists are overloaded,” Alexander said. “They have so many patients on their load. It is hard for them to focus on each child and they do their best but it is hard and they’re all different. This will be his third school within Madison city.”

There was a strong turnout at James Clemens High School Monday.

The district’s superintendent says they’re trying to accommodate as much as they can, as they realized rezoning can be hard on parents.

He says it’s important for schools to be balanced.

“We want all of our schools to be balanced socioeconomically,” Ed Nichols said. “That makes each school equal and that helps the school. Second of all, we want to make sure we balance the west side of our community and the east side.”

Justen Alexander says she’s not certain she’ll have to move her son to another school this time.

Nichols says they will draft a final rezoning plan in the next week or two.