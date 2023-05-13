OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned concrete truck has caused Ed Spears Road near Hamer Road to shut down as crews work to clear the accident.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OXPD) says the concrete truck overturned into the mud on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the accident, according to OXPD.

Crews from both the OXPD and Owens Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene attempting to get the road reopened as soon as possible.

News 19 will provide an update when crews are able to reopen the road.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.