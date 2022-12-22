MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.

HEMSI Public Information Officer Don Webster said the person involved in the wreck had ‘serious but not life-threatening’ injuries after the incident.

ALGO reported the wreck occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 near Ryland Pike and involved the vehicle overturning.

The lanes were eventually cleared and traffic resumed to normal conditions.

As of Friday morning, no updates have been given on the victim’s condition.