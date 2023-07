HAZEL GREEN, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say a man was transported to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle wreck in Hazel Green.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital after a head-on collision around 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

He said the accident occurred on the northbound lanes of Highway 231/431 in front of the Foodland in Hazel Green.

Webster said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the crash.