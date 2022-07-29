MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – An argument between siblings in Madison resulted in a person being shot and sustaining a life-threatening injury.

Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a shooting at Madison Pine Apartments at 340 Gillespie Road.

Upon further investigation, authorities found out that the shooting came after a sibling argument. One sibling was shot and sustained a life-threatening injury, according to police. They were transported to the hospital.

The other sibling is in custody.