LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person has died after a wreck on U.S. 72 in Limestone County.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said officials were called to the scene of an accident at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident was on U.S. 72 near East Limestone Road.

Troopers with ALEA are on the scene investigating the wreck. First responders are still on the scene and ask that drivers avoid the area.