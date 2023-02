MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Madison Police Department (MPD) say one person was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Authorities say one person was injured at the Elements of Madison apartment complex off Royal Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect. They were seen leaving the scene in a grey or white sedan.

MPD told News 19 that this is an isolated incident.