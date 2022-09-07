MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a concrete truck Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said the wreck on Palmer Road and County Line Road happened just before 12:30 p.m.

He said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and that Madison Fire and Rescue had to extract the patient from the pickup truck.

Webster added the driver of the concrete truck was not injured in the accident.

News 19 crews on the scene said the accident had been cleared but traffic was still backed up in the area. Officials recommend that drivers take an alternate route if possible.