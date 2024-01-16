MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD), said that one person was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday.

According to officers, the shooting took place at The Elements of Madison apartments which is located at 101 Royal Drive. Officers said that a resident and another person exchanged gunfire inside building 900.

An uninvolved person was shot and injured during the shooting but is expected to make a full recovery. MPD says that the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

MPD is asking anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles

around the area Sunday evening to contact the Police Department at (256) 772-6252.