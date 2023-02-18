OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one was injured after a vehicle struck a house and caused a fire in Owens Cross Roads.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to an incident on Wilson Mann Road at 3:11 p.m.

Webster said that a vehicle flipped and struck a home on the road and then caught on fire. He said the house then also caught on fire.

Webster said HEMSI transported a single female from the scene to Huntsville Hospital for injuries sustained from the incident but that person is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and New 19 will bring more details as they become available