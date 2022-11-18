NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said a man is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said Davian Lebrant Rice has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Market area.

The arrest comes after deputies were dispatched to the New Market area regarding a shooting in progress call. Deputies and HEMSI personnel arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen.

MSCO said investigators and deputies later identified Rice as a suspect in the shooting and were able to take him into custody without incident.

Rice has been charged with first-degree assault and a probation violation.