The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

MADISON, Ala. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Wall Triana Hwy at McCrary Road on Wednesday.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that one person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency crews took a second person to an area hospital for treatment.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.