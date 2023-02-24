HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Hazel Green.

The incident took place near the 100 block of Sublimity Court in Hazel Green. MSCO is handling the death investigation. The sheriff’s office said the call about the incident came in at around 6:30 p.m.

MSCO said investigators and CSI are processing the scene and speaking to witnesses at this time.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community at this time and the investigation is ongoing.