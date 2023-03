MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a person died in a house fire in Madison Friday night.

HEMSI emergency crews were called to the scene on Kauffman Circle around 6 p.m.

HEMSI officials say the victim had already died when crews arrived.

Madison Fire and Rescue crews were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.