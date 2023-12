MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured after a wreck in Meridianville.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the two-vehicle wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cedar Brook Drive and Monroe Road.

He said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Webster said the cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.