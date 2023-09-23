NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — HEMSI officials say one person is dead after a wreck involving a vehicle, bicycle and a lawn mower in New Market.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to a scene at 376 Arnold Road at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. He said a vehicle had struck two men one riding a lawn mower and another on a bicycle. Webster said crews found one person dead at the scene.

According to HEMSI, the man was fatally injured when the bicycle they were riding on was struck by a vehicle. Webster said the man on the law mower was transported to the hospital but is in stable condition.

He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the cause of the incident