NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say there are one or more people with active felony warrants barricaded in a mobile home in New Hope.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Madison County SWAT team are on the scene at Shady Grove RV & Mobile Home area in New Hope.

“Numerous individuals are barricaded in a mobile home with one or more having active felony warrants,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

Officials ask that the public avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.