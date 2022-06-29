MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials broke ground on the first dual-branded Marriott in North Alabama Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon at the future location of The Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison.

Several community leaders, including Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, as well as leaders from Dunn Hospitality Group took part in the groundbreaking.

The President of Dunn Hospitality says the Huntsville are is the perfect location to expand their business.

“It has all of the right ingredients for success,” said David Dunn, president of the Dunn Hospitality Group. “It’s got visionary leadership, it’s got quality infrastructure, it’s got a wonder talent pool, a great quality of life.”

“It’s just a perfect, perfect location for us to drive a stake in the ground,” Dunn continued.

The hotel will be located across from J. Alexander’s on Stadium Way in Town Madison.