MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison Police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing Madison woman.

Officials said Susie Bush was last seen on Thursday, January 6 at the Applebee’s on Hughes Road. Her family has not heard from her since then.

They think she may be driving a silver 2002 Honda Accord with Alabama tag 4757H31.

If anyone has seen her or has any information they are asked to call Detective Tanner Wilkerson at 256-722-7190 or 256-763-1214.