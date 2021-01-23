Nonprofit giving away 40,000 pounds of food Saturday morning in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Throughout the pandemic, many in the Tennessee Valley have fallen on hard times, and nonprofits throughout the area have stepped up to help in a big way.

Nonprofit One Generation Away is teaming up with local churches and the Trash Pandas organization to distribute around 40,000 pounds of food.

OneGenAway officials say with the pandemic bringing financial strain on so many, they saw a need to give away as many groceries as possible, because many are faced with the tough decision of buying nutritious food or paying bills.

In an effort to keep volunteers and drivers safe from exposure to COVID-19, they ask that those coming to receive food remain in their cars and open their trunk when asked.

Volunteers will unload one shopping cart filled with fresh groceries into the trunk.

The event starts Saturday, January 23 at 9:00 a.m., but volunteers are encouraged to get to Toyota Field at 8 a.m.

Since the event is first-come, first-served, organizers encourage cars to line up early and wait for the start time.