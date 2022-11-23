MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Police say an incident on a roadway caused a driver to pull a weapon out on Bob Jones High School’s campus on Tuesday morning.

Madison Police Department (MPD) wrote in a Facebook post that they received 911 calls saying there was an armed person on the Bob Jones campus.

Multiple units were called to the school and when they arrived, they spoke with several witnesses on the scene. Officers determined the incident was between two drivers who pulled into the school’s parking lot.

MPD says one of the drivers brandished, or waved, a weapon and then fled the scene.

Bob Jones was secured by responding officers. They also determined there was no threat to any students, faculty or other individuals at the school.