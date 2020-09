MADISON, Ala. – Okay, this one is for all the foodies out there.

A new dining option, Tom Brown’s Restaurant, held its ribbon cutting Monday in Madison.

Actually, the restaurant has been open since June 1.

Calling itself “premium casual,” the new eatery touts hand cut steaks and fresh seafood flown in weekly.

Tom Brown’s Restaurant is on Highway 72 in the Target Plaza just west of Wall Triana Highway, not far from Madison Hospital.