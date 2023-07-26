MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The first day of school for students in the Madison City School system is quickly approaching. Students return to the classroom on Thursday, August 3rd.

However, some families won’t be dropping off their children at the school building they anticipated. A spokesperson for MCS told News 19 that there have been some construction delays on the new PreK Center, off of Wall Triana.

The new PreK Center will go in the old West Madison Elementary building. The building is in the midst of a full renovation.

In a previous interview with News 19, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the renovation will cost around $7 million dollars, and will include new HVAC, floors, and a new ceiling.

While the new PreK Center is not ready for the start of school, a spokesperson with MCS said parents have no need to worry.

Madison City Schools says PreK students will start the year at the current PreK Center off of Nance Road and at Rainbow Elementary School.

MSC said all 219 students will have a classroom when the year starts.

The school district said it anticipates construction to wrap up by the end of the first semester. Students will transition into the new building upon completion of construction.