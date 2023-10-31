MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison City Schools (MCS) Pre-K students are spending their first full week in their new building.

MCS has nearly completed the $7.3 million dollar renovation of the former West Madison Elementary School building off of Wall Triana in Madison.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said the district fully re-did the building which has had a long history.

“We put in flooring, we put new lights, did all the bathroom fixtures, took it down and started back up again, new HAVC and everything,” Nichols said.

The Pre-K Center is now serving 200 four-year-olds from Madison and getting them ready for kindergarten.

Construction delays over the summer pushed back the opening date for the new Pre-K Center, but Superintendent Nichols said they didn’t want to wait until January to move everyone in.

“We knew that once we got it, we wanted to get in it,” he said. “Our teachers did a fantastic job.”

One of the renovated classrooms in the Pre-K building.

Pre-K Administrator, Nichole Phillips, said students are adjusting well to the new building. “The students were excited, some of them were a little nervous, but as soon as they saw their teachers and friends they were fine” Phillips said.

Pre-K students started the school year in two different buildings, split between the old Pre-K Center and Rainbow Elementary School. Now, there’s room for everyone. “I’m excited all our Pre-K kids are under one roof,” Nichols said.

School administrators tell News 19 that there are 9 classrooms in the new building that are not yet being used, so there is room to grow, once more funding is available. Nichols said that is exciting because there are currently students waiting for spots.

“We usually have 150 kids on a waiting list,” he said. “We’ll be able to go upwards of another 180 more kids in the future with those 9 classrooms.”

The school also has a fully renovated cafeteria, a multi-purpose room, updated technology and security upgrades. MCS said the hard work on the building is done, and they are just waiting on the finishing touches like additional furniture, more playground equipment, and new exterior signs.

School officials say they plan to have a ribbon cutting and open house in the coming months.

The City of Madison also sent out an alert last week, reminding people that the school sits in a school zone. They urge drivers to follow the lower speed limit and exercise caution during drop-off and pick-up times.