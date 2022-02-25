MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Due to construction delays the new Journey Middle School will not be ready to open at the start of the 2022-2023 school year pushing the opening back a school year.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols announced the change of plans Friday afternoon. He said the Madison city board of Education agreed to reschedule the opening of the new school until the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

“The decision comes after a survey of Journey-zoned parents representing grades 6-8 overwhelmingly showed a preference to wait for the next full school year rather than try a mid-year opening,” Nichols said in the announcement.

News 19 was told in January that construction of the school and been delayed due to “Serious supply chain and labor issues related to COVID-19.” At that time Nichols said the project was delayed by about eight weeks.

He added more information about registration, student visits and parent meetings will be released in the coming days.

Nichols ended his statement by saying, “I appreciate the feedback we received from parents and even though we are delayed in opening Journey Middle School, I look forward to the exciting day when its halls are filled with students.”