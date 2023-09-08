A Kroger grocery store sign sits above the entrance to the building in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Grocery giant Kroger has announced it has a new store opening its doors in Madison next week.

The store is located at 8855 Highway 72 East, near County Line Road. The grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 at 9 a.m.

The company said it will be celebrating with a donation to the Food Bank of North Alabama, free food samples and opportunities for shoppers to win prizes such as free groceries for a year. Kroger said the Bob Jones High School Band will also be performing during the ceremony.

As another part of the celebration, customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Kroger Fuel Center at that location between Sept. 13 and Sept. 17 will get an extra 20 cents off per gallon.

According to Kroger, the new store, which broke ground on Nov. 1, 2022, features over 58,000 square feet of space for shoppers to find all their favorites along with other amenities like an in-store Starbucks, a pharmacy with a drive-thru, Sushi Bar, Kitchen Place Food Hall and a Murray’s Cheese Shop.

The company said the store will also feature a 24-foot wide and 8-foot tall Madison community mural created by Madison native Ann Moeller Steverson. Kroger said the mural features Madison staples like the iconic downtown clock, butterflies and colorful zinnias meant to represent local flower farms.

“We are so excited to share this new store, and mural dedicated to finding joy in our city, with the Madison community during our Grand Opening celebration this August,” Madison Kroger Store Leader Calley White said. “We look forward to revealing all the hard work we’ve been doing since breaking ground on November 1, 2022, and offering our customers a brand-new shopping experience for years to come.”

The store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The store is also bringing over 160 jobs to Madison. Kroger said anyone looking to join the team can visit its website here.