New firearms training facility opening in Madison for law enforcement

MADISON, Ala. – Tuesday morning, a new firearms training facility opens up in Madison – a place that multiple law enforcement agencies can use.

Members of the Huntsville Police Department and the FBI in Birmingham will cut the ribbon for the facility Tuesday morning.

The new joint facility is on Wall Triana Highway in Madison. The FBI contributed $5 million to the joint partnership with Huntsville Police. Inside the new training grounds are training and conference rooms, a fitness center, a tactical training center, and a 40 lane outdoor range, among other various shooting ranges.

On 40 aces of land, there are seven different training sites.

The ribbon cutting is at 10 a.m.