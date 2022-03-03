MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Another FedEx distribution center is coming to Madison in late 2022, according to city officials.

The center will be a 337,000 square feet facility off Madison Boulevard that is expected to sort 9,600 packages per hour. This facility sits not far behind the first FedEx distribution center off County Line Road.

At the groundbreaking Managing Director of FedEx Bob Newman said that this new facility, along with the two existing FedEx ground stations just down the street, will be able to provide faster and more reliable service in the Madison area and beyond.

“We have witnessed growth in all areas of Madison, but specifically economic growth of our industrial sector is paramount for maturing our city. We are thrilled this project is moving forward, and we appreciate FedEx Ground’s commitment to the region,” said Mayor Paul Finley.

He also said the new facility will provide 120 jobs to those in Madison.

Newman ended the ceremony by thanking the developer Westmoreland Company, Inc. and everyone helping to build the distribution facility.