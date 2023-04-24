MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — You can ‘bis-get’ your gravy, biscuits, waffle and coffee fix in at a new restaurant opening at Clift Farms Tuesday.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company will open at 7 a.m. on April 25 at Clift Farms at 8276 Highway 72 West. The self-proclaimed breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant serves scratch-made biscuits “with a twist”, gravy, biscuit sandwiches, waffles, frittaffles, chicken and more.

Started in 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida, the restaurant has locations in 10 different states. The Madison location will be the third in Alabama.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook says there will be giveaways, prizes and free items available for the Grand Opening! The first 25 people at the opening will get a $250 gift card, and they will be giving out free merchandise, mugs, and other ‘swag’ along with free iced cinnamon biscuits.

The biscuit company says the new location has created 30 new jobs, while working to open and serve the Madison community.

For more information, or to look at the menu beforehand if you plan to make the visit, you can visit the Maple Street Biscuit Company website.