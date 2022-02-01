MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County is expanding its network at least when it comes to collecting weather data.

Chairman of the Madison County Commission Dale Strong announced the Baron Critical Weather Institute High-Density Weathernet will be operational in the county soon.

The Weathernet helps share real-time weather data with entities, like first responders and law enforcement agencies, across the state. The data includes information like temperature, wind velocity and lightning detection.

“Huntsville and Madison County are leaders in technology throughout the nation. The Baron Critical Weather Institute Weathernet will provide 10-second updates of critical weather information and images of the sky across the county. We are excited to support the Institute’s efforts that will benefit so many people including the Madison County EMA and Madison County E-911 agency,” said Strong.

Thanks to funding from the Commission, Madison County added nine sensor and camera locations in New Hope, Gurley, New Market, Monte Sano, Cummings Research Park, Green Mountain, Intermodel-Jetplex, Madison and Rainbow Mountain.

There are also 5 sensor-only locations throughout the county with the Alabama Department of Transportation, Madison County EMA and Madison County E-911.

Live views of both data and images can be found on the Baron Institute website.

STEM programs in 3D printing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama helped make the sensors and cameras.