New app takes Madison residents through history

MADISON, Ala. — Community groups from Madison worked together to create an app that takes Madison residents for a trip, literally, down memory lane.

The app is called Pocketsights and when you agree to the terms of use, the app uses your location, and “Walk Historic Madison” pops right up.

The three-hour-long, self-guided walking tour of historic Madison is two miles long and has 42 stops.

It features the city of Madison’s architecture and early history. Many of the buildings featured date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the city was founded.

Finley Koswoski, a sophomore at James Clemons High School said she put in over 100 hours worth of research for her Girl Scouts project, “Living here my whole life, it felt great to actually realize and know what the town is. Before I never knew anything, so it’s really great to know this stuff about the town.”

Koswoski hopes residents, young kids, and visitors can learn just as much as she did about her hometown.

The app was a joint project between the Rotary Club of Madison – Sunset Group, Madison Visionary Partners, Madison Station Historial Preservation Society, and the Girl Scouts of North Alabama.

The tour launched on Saturday and you can download it on any smartphone.

If you have an Apple device, click here to download Pocketsights.

If you have an Android device, click here to download Pocketsights.