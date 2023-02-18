MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – If you or someone you know is in need of groceries, One Generation Away and the River Valley Church will be partnering up to distribute free groceries to people in Madison County Saturday.

OneGenAway is a non-profit whose mission is to bring fresh groceries to those in need through mobile food distributions in different parking lots across North Alabama, Middle Tennessee and the Florida panhandle.

The distribution will take place Saturday morning at Discovery Middle School (1304 Hughes Road) in Madison.

Food will be given out from 9-10:30 a.m. or until the groceries have run out. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those looking to receive food will be served via drive-thru on the fairgrounds. Recipients will remain in their vehicles and be assisted by a volunteer who will load the groceries.

OneGenAway says they will serve anyone in need, free of charge and “no questions asked.”

“It’s important to us to give freely without qualifications so we can eliminate as many barriers to food access as possible,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway.