ARDMORE, Ala (WHNT) — Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue (TVFR) says several agencies responded to a structure fire on Old Railroad Bed Road Sunday.

TVFR said around 3 p.m. Sunday it responded to a reported structure fire on Old Railroad Bed Road in Ardmore. HEMSI, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer fire departments from Bobo and Harvest also responded.

TVFR said that upon arrival crews reported moderate to heavy smoke showing from a residential metal building with two occupied apartments attached. The fire and rescue said crews began to deal with the fire inside the building to control the spread.

TVFR said the fire was under control within 30 minutes of arriving and completely extinguished shortly after. The fire and rescue said that all occupants of the residence exited safely and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

TVFR said the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.