MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a May 20 burglary.

In a video posted to MSCO’s Facebook, the suspect is seen breaking the glass front door of Vape and Tobacco located on Winchester Road.

Authorities say the suspect threw a rock through the front window before entering the building and grabbing several items from the business.

At this time authorities have yet to identify the suspect, but ask that anyone with any information about the burglary reach out to Detective J. Harvey at jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov or (256) 533-8835.