MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Attorneys for Madison City Schools are asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by a student who says an assistant principal hit her.

The lawsuit was filed in March by a female student at James Clemens High School and her mother against the vice principal, the school’s former principal, and the school board.

The suit stems from an altercation that happened on a bus outside the school on December 14, of last year.

The lawsuit says Jason Watts, an assistant principal at the school, struck the female student multiple times in the head, after being bitten by her while he tried to break up a scuffle on the bus.

The school system released photos of the bite mark the day after the incident.

In a motion to dismiss filed Monday in federal court, attorneys for the school system argue that the student’s lawsuit quote “Flagrantly misstates the altercation” and provides a “False version of events.”

Read the full motion here:

The plaintiffs have two weeks to respond to the motion.