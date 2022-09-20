MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry will be setting up shop in Madison Saturday morning.

One Generation Away will be bringing the mobile food pantry to Madison City Stadium (211 Celtic Drive), on Saturday, September 24, offering fresh produce, pantry staples, and more to anyone in need.

Food will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 10:30 a.m. or all the food runs out. No paperwork or registration is required to receive food.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and hand out food as well. They can arrive at the stadium at 7:30 a.m. No registration is required to volunteer.