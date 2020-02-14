Mill Creek students make Valentines for NICU babies

MADISON, Ala. – The Valentine’s Day love doesn’t get much sweeter than this.

Mill Creek Elementary students made hand-written cards and goodie bags for families with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital.

In the beginning… was love

The Valentine’s Day tradition started when a current Mill Creek reading specialist, Tosha Swearingen, had a baby in the NICU in 2013. A group of 4th and 5th graders originally made the cards for NICU babies for the national day of love. Soon, the entire school got involved.

“We knew that we had more than a couple children in this school that were in the NICU,” said 4th grade teacher Jill Bledsoe.

Six years later – the love notes haven’t stopped.

Mill Creek Elementary is full of sweethearts

“For them to make them and ask questions about – ‘Mrs. Bledsoe, can we make them feel better? What can we do to help these babies?’ And I said – ‘you’re doing it right now,” said Bledsoe. “You’re providing these beautiful cards and these treats for these families, and even siblings of these babies in NICU.”

The NICU at Huntsville Hospital will take home more than 1,000 Valentine’s Day cards.

Mill Creek teachers are helping to spread the love too. They’re making gift bags for the NICU doctors and nurses. Bledsoe called them the “silent heroes.”