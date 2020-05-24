Meal service continuing for Madison City Schools students

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools is partnering with local nonprofits to keep students fed throughout the summer.

Starting June 2, and every Tuesday, nonprofits will be offering a light, non-perishable food bag at Discovery Middle School.

The grab-and-go food will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In a statement, Madison City Schools thanked nonprofits for their assistance throughout the entire national emergency.

If there are special circumstances where MCS families need food assistance, MCS says to contact social worker Briana Hawkins at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us.

Those interested in donating should contact the MCS Development Office at lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us.