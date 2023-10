MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a man was injured in an overnight shooting.

MCSO Spokesperson Brent Patterson said deputies responded to Clarice Circle for a domestic violence-related shooting. He said a woman shot a man during the incident at a home.

Patterson said the man was transported to the hospital after the shooting.

MCSO said the man’s condition is unknown at this time.