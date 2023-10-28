HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is dead after a shooting in Harvest Saturday.

MCSO said deputies responded to the 1200 block of Harvest Road Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Harvest Road from Alternate Harvest Road to Grant Drive was shut down while investigators worked the scene, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office encouraged residents to use alternate routes if driving in the area.

MCSO said this is an ongoing investigation and no more information is available at this time.