MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was shot multiple times after he allegedly broke into a home Saturday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said they were called to a home on Wall Triana Highway where a homeowner had shot a man who broke into their home.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses at this time, according to MCSO.

MCSO said the suspect was shot multiple times but is expected to survive.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will update this story as information becomes available.

This is a developing story