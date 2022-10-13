MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama school district superintendent is using technology as a creative tool for communication.

Dr. Ed Nichols, the superintendent of Madison City Schools, started a podcast this year to give students, parents, and stakeholders more insight into the district.

“Hi, this is Ed Nichols and you’re ‘Sittin’ with the Supe’,” Nichols says in his intro. “This is our podcast for Madison City Schools where we highlight programs and staff members and students.

So far, Nichols’ guests on the podcast have included band directors, teachers of the Valley, football coaches, and student athletes.

“It’s exciting because you get to have a little more in-depth conversation with staff members about programs that are going on,” Nichols stated. He listed programs like Green Power Racing – a STEM-related school activity.

With only four episodes out so far, Nichols says they are getting good feedback.

“People around the community have said, ‘I really enjoy the podcast’ and ‘I didn’t know this about a program’, so that’s what’s really been exciting,” Nichols said. “There are things happening every day in Madison City Schools, great things.”

He says he is happy to have a platform to share the good in his district. “Sittin with the Supe” can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.