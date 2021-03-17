Mayor says Madison will follow Madison County, City of Huntsville on mask mandate

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Mayor Paul Finley said on a Huntsville radio program, Tuesday, that unless something drastically changes they’ll move from a mask mandate to a requested or preferred system.

This is in light of Governor Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate expiring April 9.

The City of Madison clarified the comments in a statement to News 19 saying that “Success has come from a regional body listening to healthcare officials and Madison won’t make decisions apart from Huntsville and Madison County.”

Neither Huntsville nor Madison County have decided whether they’ll have a mask mandate after the state’s expires.