MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Over 100 parents and children descended on Legacy Elementary School in Madison Tuesday evening for “Family Math Night,” — a night of community, collaboration, and mathematics aimed at K-5 students.

Organizers say this event was all about equipping parents to be partners in their child’s mathematics education.

The theme for “Family Math Night” was all about superheroes!

There were 13 stations for students and their parents to participate in hands-on activities — and all of those activities can be done at home to help students better grasp various math concepts. Some of these concepts included counting, addition, subtraction, and more.

“Our goal tonight is for our parents to enter our building, because it’s been some time since we’ve been able to host events like this,” said Caroline Wilson, the school’s math coach. “It is so exciting to see our parents come in with their children, excited to see what they’re learning in their classroom, see their teachers also working with them, and then they can take home what they’re learning at school and implement it with their kids at home.”

District officials say one of their goals is to improve math scores. They’re looking to do that, as well as improve parent involvement and communication through these events.

Wilson says they hope to host more events like this in the future.