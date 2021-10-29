Masking policy proposals to be voted on at upcoming Madison City Schools board meeting

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols plans to share two versions of a COVID matrix that would determine the level of the masking policy to be voted on at an upcoming school board meeting.

Proposal 1

When Madison County reaches the MODERATE (Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL in the Madison City School District. School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools. This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.

Proposal 2

When Madison County reaches the MODERATE (Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the high school level in the Madison City School District. When the Madison County level reaches LOW (Blue) as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the middle and elementary level in the Madison City School District. Until all schools are at a mask optional level, the Central Office building will require a mask. School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools. The Elementary and Middle School Level requirement will revert to a MODERATE designation 45 days after a vaccine is released to the public for children 5-11 years of age. This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.

The Madison City Schools board meeting is on November 4.

To view Madison City Schools current COVID-19 numbers, click here: