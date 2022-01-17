Man killed in Monday morning wreck

Huntsville Police and several other agencies responded to a wreck on Wall Triana Highway Monday morning. (WHNT Photo)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly wreck shut down a portion of Wall Triana Highway Monday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed the agency was called to the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Cochran Road at 8:09 a.m.

Huntsville Police said the wreck involved an 18-wheeler.

Webster said a man was dead on scene.

In a Nixle alert, Huntsville Police said they had the road shut down between Cochran and Cleghorn Blvd. and were turning around traffic. However, the road was reopened just before 10:15 a.m.

The area is just south of I-565 and the Wall Triana Highway exit.