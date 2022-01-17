Man killed in Monday morning wreck

Madison

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Huntsville Police and several other agencies responded to a wreck on Wall Triana Highway Monday morning.

Huntsville Police and several other agencies responded to a wreck on Wall Triana Highway Monday morning. (WHNT Photo)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly wreck shut down a portion of Wall Triana Highway Monday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed the agency was called to the intersection of Wall Triana Highway and Cochran Road at 8:09 a.m.

Huntsville Police said the wreck involved an 18-wheeler.

Webster said a man was dead on scene.

In a Nixle alert, Huntsville Police said they had the road shut down between Cochran and Cleghorn Blvd. and were turning around traffic. However, the road was reopened just before 10:15 a.m.

The area is just south of I-565 and the Wall Triana Highway exit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News