MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison man accused of murdering his wife in front of their child could soon be released into a substance recovery program, according to online court documents.

Reese Westley Jones, 33, was charged with capital murder after authorities said he shot his wife, 36-year-old Erin Jones just before 8 p.m. on January 30, 2022.

Authorities would later detail the event that happened in the 100-block of Philadelphia Drive near West Madison Elementary School, saying the couple’s infant was inside the home when the shooting happened. The capital murder charge is based on the killing allegedly taking place in the presence of a child under 14.

Officials said the child was unharmed, while the mother, Erin Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motion recently filed by Reese Jones’ attorneys is requesting that he be admitted into a substance recovery program called “His Way” in Huntsville.

That motion specifically says the program will “have a bed available for him,” adding that monthly progress reports will be provided to the court.

According to the motion, His Way is a “nine-month Christ-centered residential recovery program for men who struggle with substance abuse,” saying the ministry has been active since 2007.

Below is a layout of the program provided to the court:

The initial 60 days of the program, phases 1 and 2, is strictly in-house. Residents pay an

initial entry fee of $800 which covers this period. During this period, our residents participate in

classes covering a broad range of topics including: Bible studies, 12-step recovery, Moral

Reconation Therapy (MRT), Anger Management, Communications, Ethics, Career and Job,

Financial Improvement. His Way Residents also volunteer in the community for at least 20 hours

per week during the initial 60 days. In phases 3 through 5 the residents begin employment for the remainder of their time in

the program. The residents typically work full time jobs and attend early morning and evening

classes while still living on campus. The residents are required to pay program fee of $250/week

which covers the costs of transportation, food, housing, counseling, drug testing and curriculum. Every resident is subject to weekly random drug and alcohol screening. The consequence

for failing a drug test is immediate dismissal His Way

Reese Jones was initially arrested and charged with murder. He was then booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Despite his bond of $75,000 being revoked when his charge was upgraded to capital murder, court records show that bond has been reinstated as of Nov. 11.

In an order dated Sept. 30, Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann wrote, “A hearing was held in open court on September 30, 2022. Both the State and the Defendant were present at said hearing. After considering the testimony presented as well as the statements and proffers made by both the State and the Defendant, the Court finds that bond is appropriate in this case and, as such, this Court hereby sets bond in this matter in the sum of $75,000, subject to the following conditions …”

The conditions laid out by the judge include that Jones shall be electronically monitored at all times; he shall not be released until space and a bed at His Way is confirmed, and he will then provide monthly updates on his status and progress.

A filing by Jones’ attorney on Nov. 10 says his family is “in the process of posting his bond so that the supervised electronic monitoring program requirement can be finalized.”